Campus Closure, Wednesday 10/9/2019

October 9, 2019
Academic classes will be cancelled Wednesday October 9th due to the anticipated PG&E power shutdown to campus.
PG&E has confirmed that they WILL be shutting off power to the UC Berkeley core campus and hills Wednesday afternoon, the latest information from PG&E states sometime after 12noon

  • All buildings on campus power will be affected by the shutdown.
  • Most off-campus facilities are likely to have power since their power comes from a different substation

THE FOLLOWING GARAGES WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL PERMIT HOLDERS TOMORROW:

  • Underhill Garage
  • Genetics Garage
  • Rec Sports Facility
  • Lower Sproul Garage

THE FOLLOWING GARAGES ARE CURRENTLY OPEN, BUT MAY BE SUBJECT TO CLOSURE:

  • University Extension (UNEX)
  • Ellsworth/Channing
  • Upper Hearst
  • Lower Hearst

ALL OTHER LOTS REMAIN OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR PARKING AND NIGHT SAFETY SHUTTLES WILL RUN A NORMAL SCHEDULE.