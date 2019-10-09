Campus Closure, Wednesday 10/9/2019

October 9, 2019
Academic classes will be cancelled Wednesday October 9th due to the anticipated PG&E power shutdown to campus.
PG&E has confirmed that they WILL be shutting off power to the UC Berkeley core campus and hills Wednesday afternoon, the latest information from PG&E states sometime after 12noon.
- All buildings on campus power will be affected by the shutdown.
- Most off-campus facilities are likely to have power since their power comes from a different substation
THE FOLLOWING GARAGES WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL PERMIT HOLDERS TOMORROW:
- Underhill Garage
- Genetics Garage
- Rec Sports Facility
- Lower Sproul Garage
THE FOLLOWING GARAGES ARE CURRENTLY OPEN, BUT MAY BE SUBJECT TO CLOSURE:
- University Extension (UNEX)
- Ellsworth/Channing
- Upper Hearst
- Lower Hearst