Campus Closure, Thursday October 10

October 9, 2019
This update will be subject to change if PG&E decides to shut the power off to the campus.
updated 10/10/19 1:00am :
Classes Cancelled for Thursday (10/10) Due to Power Outage
PG&E has shut down power to the @UCBerkeleycampus. ALL classes are cancelled for Thursday (10/10). Employees, please contact your managers for further direction. Visit news.berkeley.edu for updates.
Our services will operate as follows:
All Bear Transit services will operate as normal.
Classes Cancelled for Thursday (10/10) Due to Power Outage
PG&E has shut down power to the @UCBerkeleycampus. ALL classes are cancelled for Thursday (10/10). Employees, please contact your managers for further direction. Visit news.berkeley.edu for updates.
Our services will operate as follows:
All Bear Transit services will operate as normal.
The following four garages will be closed:
- underhill
- RecSports
- Lower Sproul
- Genetics
All other lots will remain open.
All permits will be permitted in all lots.
Our office at 1995 University will open at 7:30am.
We will update if needed at 0700 this morning.
- Genetics
All other lots will remain open.
All permits will be permitted in all lots.
Our office at 1995 University will open at 7:30am.
We will update if needed at 0700 this morning.