Campus Closure, Thursday October 10





Classes Cancelled for Thursday (10/10) Due to Power Outage



PG&E has shut down power to the



Our services will operate as follows:



All Bear Transit services will operate as normal. updated 10/10/19 1:00am :Classes Cancelled for Thursday (10/10) Due to Power OutagePG&E has shut down power to the @UCBerkeley campus. ALL classes are cancelled for Thursday (10/10). Employees, please contact your managers for further direction. Visit news.berkeley.edu for updates.Our services will operate as follows:All Bear Transit services will operate as normal.



The following four garages will be closed:

- underhill

- RecSports

- Lower Sproul

- Genetics



All other lots will remain open.

All permits will be permitted in all lots.



Our office at 1995 University will open at 7:30am.



We will update if needed at 0700 this morning.