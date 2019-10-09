Campus Closure, Thursday October 10

October 9, 2019

This update will be subject to change if PG&E decides to shut the power off to the campus. 

updated 10/10/19 1:00am : 

Classes Cancelled for Thursday (10/10) Due to Power Outage 

PG&E has shut down power to the @UCBerkeleycampus. ALL classes are cancelled for Thursday (10/10). Employees, please contact your managers for further direction. Visit news.berkeley.edu for updates. 

Our services will operate as follows: 

All Bear Transit services will operate as normal.
  
The following four garages will be closed: 
- underhill 
- RecSports
- Lower Sproul 
- Genetics 

All other lots will remain open.  
All permits will be permitted in all lots. 

Our office at 1995 University will open at 7:30am. 

We will update if needed at 0700 this morning.

However, this will be subject to changes from PG&E and the Campus Office of Emergency Management. 